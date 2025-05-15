Milton Keynes IT company celebrates 15 years supporting growing businesses

Independent IT company, Dragon Information Systems, based in Newport Pagnell, is celebrating 15 years supporting small and medium sized businesses across the region.

Founded in 2010, Dragon IS has grown to employ a team of 16, including engineers and technical support staff, and has achieved average growth of 20% year-on-year since 2021.

Specialising in managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and disaster recovery for SME businesses, the company focuses on helping businesses ‘future-proof’, with cost-effective, robust and scalable infrastructure.

Dragon IS currently works with more than 80 customers based across Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, London and the surrounding counties. This includes companies working within the legal, financial, logistics and online retail sectors, for whom having secure IT systems is paramount.

Founder and Managing Director, Lionel Naidoo, commented: “Celebrating our 15th birthday is a huge milestone and I’m so grateful to our customers, who continue to put their trust in us – many of whom have now been with us for more than a decade.

“We’ve always been committed to helping businesses gain the most from their technology. Looking ahead, we will be continuing to grow the business in a sustainable way - one that enables us to maintain the essence of the company and the strong culture we have created. We’ll also soon be expanding into new, larger office space to cater for our growing team, as we enter the next stage in our development.”

Originally from South Africa, Lionel founded Dragon IS out of a lifelong passion for technology. He explains: “When I was a teenager, I really wanted a motorbike. So, I was distraught when instead of a motorbike, my mum came home with a computer! But that moment changed everything for me, and it went on to ignite my love for technology. I ended up starting my first IT business when I was still in school, fixing people’s computers from my grandfather’s garage and I’ve worked in the IT sector ever since.”

He continued: “I moved to the UK around 20 years ago and decided that it was time to step out on my own and to start doing things my way. Over the years, I’d seen businesses using technology as a tool but never really making full or efficient use of it. I thought I could change that if I supported them in a different way.

“IT changes constantly, it is living and breathing all the time - what we’re seeing with AI currently is a perfect example! But a lot of IT companies are stuck in the past. They’re not working to embrace the rate of change and that means they’re not offering the strongest possible support to their customers. Dragon is different and I’m so proud of my team and the impact they continue to have for our customers.”