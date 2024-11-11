Milton Keynes recruiter triumphs at British Recruitment Awards, celebrating neurodiversity success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK’s leading HR and recruitment specialists, Gi Group, which has a branch in Milton Keynes on Midsummer Blvd, has won two honours at the British Recruitment Awards.

Recognised for the development of its ‘This is Me’ Neuro Guide, an initiative designed to foster understanding and collaboration between neurotypical and neurodivergent colleagues, the business has walked away with Innovation of the Year and Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year crowns, showcasing its commitment to neurodiversity.

Launched earlier this year, Gi Group’s ‘This is Me’ Neuro Guide addresses common misconceptions around neurodiversity, advocating for an inclusive culture that values diverse perspectives. Developed with input from Gi Group’s EDI team and Neuro ‘Real’ Models, the comprehensive guide is packed with insights on neurodivergent experiences, from practical advice on language and communication to guidance on workplace adaptations that enable neurodivergent employees to thrive. With sections covering different types of neurodivergence, tips for creating supportive environments, and real-life testimonies from neurodivergent individuals, the guide has quickly become a core part of Gi Group’s diversity initiatives.

Emma-Louise Taylor, Gi Group’s Head of Learning and Development, said, “It’s incredibly rewarding to see our ‘This is Me’ initiative honoured at this level. This award is a testament to the passion and effort poured into creating a guide that opens doors for genuine understanding and inclusivity. We’re thrilled to see the positive impact it's making for our clients and colleagues alike. This recognition reinforces our belief that when everyone feels valued, both people and organisations thrive.”

Alongside the guide, Gi Group actively participates in broader neurodiversity initiatives. As a member of the Neurodiversity in Business pledge, the company is committed to creating meaningful opportunities for neurodivergent individuals across its operations, which span 26 branches across the UK. This commitment has seen Gi Group integrate neurodiversity considerations into its hiring practices, employee training, and internal policies, ensuring an inclusive environment where neurodivergent employees feel supported and empowered.

Reflecting on the achievement, Pete Taylor, Gi Group’s Managing Director, commented: “Winning these awards is a huge endorsement of our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace. 'This is Me' reflects our dedication to celebrating the strengths of neurodiversity, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s pioneering work. By embracing neurodiversity, we are not just supporting individuals; we’re enhancing our business with fresh perspectives that drive innovation.”

Gi Group’s achievements set a new standard for neurodiversity in recruitment, highlighting the value of inclusive policies that empower all employees to succeed. As they continue to drive positive change, Gi Group remains a trailblazer in building workplaces that genuinely reflect the diverse strengths of the UK’s workforce.

The British Recruitment Awards celebrate the very best recruitment organisations that inspire the rest of the industry through exceptional work.

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs close to 500 people and in 2024 is proud to serve almost 1500 clients from 87 locations (26 branches and 61 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group Holding in the UK places one person in work every 90 seconds.

For more information about Gi Group in the UK, please visit: uk.gigroup.com.