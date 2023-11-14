New economic figures show Amazon’s £1.8bn investment in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire

According to new figures released today, Amazon has invested more than £1.8bn in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire since 2010. The figures are taken from the latest Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub, which reveals the company’s regional investments across the UK since 2010.

The annual Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features data on the level of economic activity supported by Amazon’s investments, the number of jobs Amazon has created regionally, the number of local, independent small businesses supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses in Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Bristol who sell products on Amazon.

The South East section on this interactive map details Amazon’s investments and export sales figures for small and medium businesses in the area.

Here are the key facts and figures for the South East, along with a quote on the report from the General Manager of the Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over £1.8bn in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire and more than £2.6 billion across the South East.

This investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed an estimated £2.6 billion to the region's GDP since 2010.

To date, Amazon has created more than 4,000 full and part-time jobs in the South East.

More than 340 people in the South East have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme since 2010.

More than 290 apprentices in the South East have taken part in the Amazon Apprenticeship programme since 2010.

In Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, there are more than 4,300 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners.

Small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recorded over £228 million of export sales in 2022.

In partnership with the charity Magic Breakfast, Amazon has delivered more than 340,000 healthy breakfasts to vulnerable children and schools across the South East.

“Milton Keynes has been a fantastic home to Amazon since we first opened our doors here, and we’re proud to continue positively impacting the regional economy through investments, creating jobs and supporting the growth of small businesses,” said Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes.

“Alongside supporting local businesses and creating jobs, training and development opportunities for our team, we’re also pleased to continue our support of the Milton Keynes community. In 2023, our team in Swindon has supported a wide range of organisations including Bedford Hospital, Emmaus Carlton and CHUMS through donations and volunteering. This support of our community is something we’re looking forward to continuing over the coming weeks and months.”