Popular Milton Keynes gym closed suddenly by bailiffs

Members of a gym that is open all night had a rude awakening when bailiffs rushed in to close the place down in the middle of their workout routine.

Anytime Fitness at Shenley Church End is understood to owe money to its landlord Sainsbury's, which has a supermarket nearby.

Anytime Fitness

It has now closed down, leaving its nocturnal members in the lurch and unable to find another local gym with similar flexible hours.

The gym, which opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week, was operating as usual when the bailiffs visited at around 3am on Friday.

One member said: "The bailiffs walked in and told me to leave immediately in the middle of my workout.. They said they were changing the locks, I wasn't too happy."

On Friday the gym owners posted a notice on Facebook saying the club was closed "due to unforeseen circumstances" but said they were working to have resolve the issue as soon as they could.

The Facebook announcement

At midnight on Friday the gym reopened but hours later, on Saturday, h the gym announced it would be closing again.

By Saturday evening there it was all locked up with a big chain across the entrance.

There is a notice on the door from a Leeds firm of solicitors, which states it is acting on behalf of Sainsbury's. The notice warns that any person attempting to enter the premises without the supermarket firm's permission would be committing a criminal offence and liable for prosecution.

Today the solicitors, Addleshaw Goddard, declined to comment.

Meanwhile the gym owners have posted an apology on Facebook.

They said: "Dear lovely members, we are very sorry that we have disrupted your January workout. For the last four years we worked tirelessly to maintain great service at affordable price to our community. However, due to increased cost of operation by almost 12 per cent yearly, that put enormous strain on the business...We didn’t want to increase our prices to pass on pressure on our members."

"Big corporations and major high street retailers are really struggling in current business climate, and we as a small business have been affected the most by the high rent, service charge, business rate and utilities."

The statement added: "We can’t apologise enough for inconvenience may caused and I would like to thank you all for sympathy and supportive messages. We are all working hard to resolve matter in earliest possible and we hope to have constructive dialogue with the landlord. Once we have further information, we will communicate with you and we will arrange compensation for inconvenience caused."

It ended: "We love you all and can’t wait to see you soon."

This morning the gym posted again on Facebook, advising members that the gym would "remain closed".

It added: "We sincerely apologise for the further inconvenience caused. To avoid any disruption to your training, please visit alternative clubs located in Leighton Buzzard and Bedford, who will be happy to accommodate you."

Members, however, say these gyms are too far away to be a viable alternative.

The statement promised that all direct debit membership payments were being "investigated" and more details would be given soon.