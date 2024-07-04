Pragmatiq wins gold for ‘Service Excellence’ at The SME MK & Buckinghamshire Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pragmatiq, a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner located in Milton Keynes, is thrilled to announce its victory in the prestigious ‘Service Excellence’ category at The SME MK & Buckinghamshire Awards 2024.

The SME MK & Buckinghamshire Awards celebrate the achievements of top businesses in the area, acknowledging their contributions and successes. Pragmatiq’s win in the category underscores their commitment to delivering exceptional services to clients across the MK & Buckinghamshire region.

In addition to the gold award for ‘Service Excellence’, Pragmatiq was also honored with a Silver award in the ‘Employer of the Year’ category, highlighting the company's dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace.

Key Elements of Service Excellence at Pragmatiq

Pragmatiq Team at SME Business Awards

Pragmatiq’s award-winning approach to service excellence is driven by several core strategies:

Proactive Communication: Pragmatiq believe in transparent and proactive communication with their clients. From scoping to project completion, they keep their clients informed and engaged, providing regular updates and actively seeking feedback throughout the process.

Customer Satisfaction Surveys: Systematic collection of client feedback through various surveys at different stages of the client journey helps Pragmatiq provide continuously improved service quality.

Staff Training: Regular training sessions cover both technical subjects and essential soft skills. This includes dedicated weekly education hours, regular reviews, and up to £1,000 worth of training and certifications paid per year for staff, focusing on obtaining Microsoft certifications.

Dedicated Account Management: Regular meetings with clients to discuss strategy, address concerns, and plan future system roadmaps, ensuring clients derive real value from the technology.

Staff Engagement: Investing in employees and fostering a positive culture through an outstanding workplace, hosting staff events, and offering quarterly rewards based on performance and adherence to company values.

Refined Project Methodology: Enhanced project methodology with increased touchpoints and feedback, leading to smoother project execution and higher customer satisfaction.