Radio broadcasters come together to bid for a digital future in Milton Keynes

If successful, it will mean dozens of new digital radio services will be available in Milton Keynes, with transmissions launching in 2023. It will also mean that community non-profit broadcasters such as Secklow Sounds, will have a path to digital radio. MK Digital Radio Ltd is a joint venture between local broadcasters Darren Dorrington, chief executive of MKFM, local station Secklow Sounds, broadcaster Matt Cadman, and leading Small Scale DAB providers Like Media Group and UK DAB Networks. It is the only application officially supported by both local Milton Keynes community broadcasters MKFM and Secklow Sounds.Mr Dorrington, said: "Milton Keynes is a vibrant, forward looking, city. DAB digital radio provides opportunities to bring new and exciting services to the area. I am supporting existing and new broadcasters by backing an application that will provide a diverse range of services and an affordable route to digital radio transmission in Milton Keynes."Matt Cove, station manager of Secklow Sounds, added: "In a multi-platform world, it is important that stations such as Secklow Sounds are not left behind. It is important for us as a broadcaster to be wherever our listeners are, up until now this has been FM and online, but we look to complete our availability by being on digital radio."Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South in conjunction with Ben Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I was delighted to support MKFM’s FM application in 2015 and have been impressed with what they have achieved supporting our community. Without doubt Ben and I are supporting their application to be part of a consortium to bring affordable Small Scale DAB to Milton Keynes.”