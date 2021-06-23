Six McDonald's restaurants in Milton Keynes are actively recruiting now

McDonald's is planning a post-pandemic expansion and is now recruiting at six different chains in Milton Keynes as a result.

The fast food chain is looking to fill 20,000 roles at its restaurants across the country in the next 12 months.

With the highly anticipated 'freedom day', in the UK now scheduled for July 19 and the speed of the vaccination rollout, meaning chains across the nation should be operating at full capacity again soon. McDonald's is hoping to expand by both adding staff to existing chains and building 50 new restaurants in the UK.

McDonald's Milton Keynes Arena

The global company says it is moving to a more 'personalised' fast food experience, and by adding more staff it will enhance grab and go opportunities for customers.

Paul Pomroy, CEO, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We hire brilliant people from communities across the UK and Ireland based on their qualities, not their qualifications, and we’re proud to give people from all backgrounds a start in their careers.

"Since we first opened our doors in 1974, we’ve created over two million jobs - giving people the opportunity to train and develop in a flexible environment where everyone can be themselves and excel. It’s fantastic to be able to offer an additional 20,000 people an opportunity to work with us.

“There is no doubt the pandemic has had a huge impact on many people’s employment opportunities and threatened the future of high streets up and down the country. Our 1,400 restaurants are run by 200 local franchisees which means we have a personal stake in every one of our communities.

"It’s a big responsibility, and the moves we’ve announced today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve.”