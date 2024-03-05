Tesla's largest sales centre in Milton Keynes officially opens offering charging and test driving service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tesla’s largest sales centre in Milton Keynes has officially opened.

Staff from the international vehicle giant celebrated the opening of its Merton Drive Sales and Service site on Saturday (2 March).

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were joined by Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Marie Bradburn, who attended with students from Glebe Farm School. Councillor Blackburn was given official ribbon cutting honours at the new sales site.

The centre opened this weekend

Students were given a tour of the 40,000 sq ft centre which has the Upgraded Model 3 and Model Y Teslas. They were also shown the on-site workshop and given challenges and games to complete.

Councillor Blackburn got to test drive a Model Y, whilst the children were shown Tesla’s Cyberquad for Kids.

Based in Redmoor, it is the largest Tesla site in Milton Keynes, offering test-driving, servicing, and charging for Tesla products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Blackburn said: “We're thrilled to welcome Tesla's contribution to the UK's sustainable energy transition. Alongside our local efforts, I'm optimistic about the positive impact electric vehicles will bring to our city.

It is the biggest Tesla site in Milton Keynes

“I have always been a supporter of all forms of sustainable zero emissions transport in order to reduce environmental impacts. Milton Keynes is leading the way for electric vehicle infrastructure and this new site shows there is plenty of local interest in sustainable options.”

Tesla has also pledged to bring more of its Superchargers to the city, the company says 12 will be installed across the city, and available for all electrical vehicles to use and can charge up to 250 kWh.

Tesla’s area sales and delivery manager for the Home Counties, Alise Greeves, added: “We are excited to expand our investment in the UK by providing more education and access to those who live and work here in Milton Keynes. Everything we do at Tesla is in support of our mission to accelerate the UK’s transition to sustainable energy.”