Two new partners for EMW Law

Regional law firm EMW has bolstered its senior team with the recent appointment of two new partners in Milton Keynes in a recruitment drive that also sees one specialist return to the firm following a decade-long absence.

Having qualified as a corporate lawyer, Liz Appleyard first joined EMW in 2001 and remained with the firm for 13 years. During this time, she built a wealth of experience as a commercial contracts specialist, with particular expertise in international distribution networks, franchising, partnerships and LLPs, brand protection, asset finance and complex commercial agreements. Having taken a break to work with national firms and further hone her skills in commercial law, Liz re-joins EMW as a partner. There, she will deliver specialist commercial, intellectual property, partnership, and franchising advice and will lead the firm’s team of commercial law specialists. Speaking of her return to the firm, Liz commented: “Having spent over a decade of my career with EMW, I know just how unique its approach to commercial law is. The firm’s balance of professionalism and experience with a no-nonsense, proactive, and personal approach is a winning combination that delivers fantastic client results. “I’m thrilled to be back and look forward to working alongside the team members that have joined in the years I’ve been gone.” Elsewhere in the firm, Chris George joins as a partner specialising in commercial real estate. Chris brings with him a wealth of experience in occupiers and investment-related real estate work. He was a member of the National Legal Innovation Board in his last role at Shoosmiths and as a result is taking the lead on real estate innovation at EMW. Commenting on his new role, Chris said: “Having spearheaded legal innovation in real estate in my previous role, I have a unique understanding of the opportunities evolving technologies such generative and non-generative AI present to the market. “Legal tech is no longer a nice-to-have, and those firms that fail to adapt will be left behind – it’s that simple. I look forward to supporting EMW as it continues to evolve and strengthen its offering through the use of emerging technologies alongside stellar specialist advice.” Managing Partner of EMW, James Geary, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Liz and Chris to the EMW family – they are both talented specialists, and I’ve no doubt that both our clients and the wider team will benefit hugely from their experience. “We are always looking for ways to improve for our clients and people in a changing world, and keeping a finger on the pulse of new technologies and how they can benefit the firm is critical. Driving innovation is a key objective for 2024, and it’s wonderful to see us hitting the ground running.”