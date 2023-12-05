Two-storey Milton Keynes office complex purchased for £4m by unnamed major investor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A private company has purchased an office building in Milton Keynes for £4 million.

An unnamed buyer has bought the Avalon House at Saxon Street, Linford Wood, a consultancy firm has announced this morning (5 December).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kirkby Diamond confirmed the sale of the 30,284 sq ft two-storey building that has two wings of open-plan offices around a central reception area, with 90 parking spaces.

Avalon House at Saxon Street, Linford Wood, has been acquired in a £4 million deal

Also the consultancy service has said the deal was completed in just four months.

Matt Bowen, partner and head of commercial agency at Kirkby Diamond in Milton Keynes, and senior surveyor Nick Bosworth acted on behalf of a private investor who decided to sell the property when it recently became vacant.

Matt said: “Avalon House is an excellent office building which represented a wonderful investment opportunity. Properties such as this come on to the market infrequently and we therefore expected a great deal of interest from investors and owner-occupiers and we were not disappointed. We were very pleased to be able to conclude a deal on behalf of our client for the sum of £4 million.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Built in the 1980s the property comprises of a detached building of steel portal frame construction. Office accommodation includes a number of meeting rooms to the sides of the floor plates. Also it has raised floors with carpet tiles, plastered and painted walls, suspended ceilings incorporating Category 2 lighting and double glazed uPVC frames.

Nick added: “The deal completed within four months of the initial instruction from the client, proving once again that Kirkby Diamond has the market reach to offer comprehensive office agency services from our five offices on the North Home Counties M1 corridor. If you have an office building to dispose of, on either a leasehold or freehold basis, please let me or one of our office agency team know.”