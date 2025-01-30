Wind farm in Milton Keynes village is under new ownership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wind farm near Milton Keynes has been acquired by leading renewable energy developer OnPath Energy.

The company, based in Sunderland, has purchased the wind farm, located two miles to the east of Emberton, from GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd. The deal represents OnPath Energy’s first move into southern England.

The seven-turbine wind farm has been operational since 2010 and has an installed capacity of 14MW, which is enough to meet the annual electricity needs of around 11,500 homes.

The community benefits package linked to the wind farm will be fully maintained by its new owners, with OnPath now looking at ways in which local involvement might be enhanced.

OnPath Energy has worked in the renewable energy sector for almost 20 years, and currently owns and operates 11 other onshore wind farms across Scotland and England.

Work on building its first two solar energy projects, both in Yorkshire, is currently under way.

Richard Dunkley, chief executive of OnPath Energy, said: “As we continue to develop our own renewable generation projects we will also be looking to identify strategic asset transaction opportunities at every stage of the lifecycle, from pre-construction right through to operational wind farms and project repowering.

“The Milton Keynes Wind Farm represented a strong fit with our strategic development strategy and its acquisition provides a positive outcome for all concerned, including local communities that will continue to benefit directly from the revenues it generates.”

Philip Kent, spokesperson for GCP, added: “We are pleased to be selling the wind farm to OnPath Energy, who we’re sure will be excellent stewards of the asset and continue to create benefits for all relevant stakeholders."