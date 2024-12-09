Callum Anderson MP shows support for local shops on Small Business Saturday

Despite the weather, Buckingham and Bletchley’s MP popped by to visit local businesses.

On Saturday 7 December, Callum Anderson MP toured local high streets to support a range of independent shops and eateries.

Storm Darragh’s bracing weather did not prevent the Buckingham and Bletchley MP from getting out and about to encourage the public to ‘shop local’ and highlight the positive impacts small businesses bring to our local communities.

Callum began the day with a nutritious breakfast at DaVinci on Queensway before sampling Little Oaks Farm’s produce at Bletchley Park School’s Christmas Fayre. He then stopped by Dandy Lions Child Boutique and Finca Del Monte in Buckingham to buy Christmas gifts for friends and family.

Callum Anderson MP at DaVinci Cafe

Escaping the rain, he ended the day with a tasty meal and a refreshing pint at Afro Combo Restaurant and The Mitre Buckingham respectively.

Reflecting on a successful Saturday, Callum said:

“I loved taking part in my first ever Small Business Saturday as an MP and meeting business owners and customers. We are so lucky to have brilliant local high streets and a diverse range of small businesses across Buckingham and Bletchley.

Supporting small business across the country is high on our Government’s agenda. On Saturday we announced a New Business Growth Service, which will make it easier and quicker for SMEs to find advice and support all under one roof.

We have also committed to reducing the burden of business rates for small businesses by ensuring online giants pay their fair share”.

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign with an impact that lasts all year round. It was originally founded in 2010 in the U.S. by American Express, and the UK’s first Small Business Saturday took place in 2013. Many small businesses across the country celebrate by hosting events, offering promotions, and collaborating with other local businesses.