Camphill MK marks new accessible homes milestone with ceremony

The charity in Milton Keynes, which provides homes and purposeful lives for adults with learning disabilities and autism, has reached a significant milestone in its plans to create new accessible homes.

Camphill MK's trustees, leadership team, care staff, residents, funders and Milton Keynes Mayor Marie Bradburn headed to the roof of this £3m building to finish laying the base for the green roof and celebrate the completion of the structural work for the building.

"A Topping Out ceremony marks a key moment for this house", Camphill MK Facilities Manager Simon Death told us "We are proud to have reached this date on target, and the house is starting to grow so quickly, it’s really exciting".

The new accessible home, built by local developer Watson & Cox, is clad with stone quarried locally in Corby and is designed to adapt as the needs of its residents change. Some of Camphill's residents have lived in existing homes in Willen since the charity opened in Milton Keynes 43 years ago. One of Camphill MK's newest residents, Jack, told us, "I never thought I would get to do something like this [going up on the roof], it has made my day! What a brilliant thing to do."

Group celebrating the completion of structural work at Camphill MK

The house in Pennylands will be completed in Spring 2025, when the charity will begin raising additional funds to build the second house in their master plan of five houses as part of their major Capital Plan.