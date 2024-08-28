Join the 'Recycle for Good' Event at Unity Place
This isn't just an event for clearing out dustry gadgets and clutter from cupboards, the world is drowning in electronic waste—62 million tonnes were produced in 2022 alone, enough to fill 1.55 million 40-tonne trucks. With e-waste on track to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030, it's clear, everyone needs to do their part.
By bringing old devices to Unity Place, everyone can help reduce landfill waste, reclaim valuable materials, and prevent environmental harm.
From mobile phones, printers and gaming equipment to projectors, tablets and other smart devices, there is no limit on the number of items visitors can recycle, and every item will be disposed of safely and securely, leading to a more sustainable future.
Event Details
Date: September 17 and 18 Time: 9am to 3pm. Collection Location: Unity Place – Concession Space Ground Floor (by the city side entrance to UP)
