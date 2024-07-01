Milton Keynes' adult ADHD support group meets for a third time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The recently formed Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group are meeting again, with numbers growing every month.

The meetings are set to take place every first Wednesday of the month. The next event takes place on Wednesday 3rd July at Halley's Comet Pub, Bradwell Road, Bradville, MK13 7AW, from 6pm to 9pm.

The meeting venue has recently had a change of management. The new Managers, Hannah and Simon, have confirmed that July's meeting can take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group was recently set up so that adults with ADHD could find a place to meet, share experiences, and learn valuable strategies.

Halley's Comet pub in Bradville

The organiser, Pat, said "after being diagnosed with ADHD 2 years ago, I looked around locally to see what support I could find. I found that any groups I came across were focused on children with ADHD, and their parents.

More and more people are receiving their diagnosis later in life, often because their symptoms have been overlooked, and recent increased awareness of ADHD has helped many adults to now realise that they have been living with ADHD. I set up Milton Keynes Adult ADHD Support Group to create a place where those adults could meet others in the same situation as them, in the hope that they could find support and understanding from the meetings".

Full details are listed on the group's website page, where people can also message them through the contact form to confirm attendance.

A Facebook group has been set up, which can be found here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad