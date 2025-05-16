Milton Keynes Mayor visits a British Landmark, Neasden Temple

A party of dignitaries from Milton Keynes visited the iconic Neasden Temple in London on Sunday 11th May 2025.

The Temple was created by His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj and inaugurated in 1995 which heralded a pivotal period for the British Hindu community in the UK at large.

The delegation included Cllr Marie Bradburn – Mayor of Milton Keynes, Mrs Kurshida Mirza - former High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Mr Ashok and Mrs Nisha Tosar, actively engaged within the Asian diaspora in Milton Keynes.

The guests were greeted in traditional Hindu manner with auspicious marks of welcome and goodwill. Volunteers at the Temple engaged with the visitors and guided them around the Mandir complex.

This annual Mayoral visit was organised by BAPS volunteers from Milton Keynes to introduce Cllr. Marie Bradburn and guests to the various social, community and outreach activities that are organised by the Temple – many of which also take place by the fellowship in Milton Keynes.

Sharing her impressions of the visit, Cllr. Marie Bradburn said: “I, together with Kurshida Mirza,thoroughly enjoyed this annual visit. I am truly inspired by your work for the community,an example of enshrining a strong diverse culture,clearly evident at the heart of the community in Milton Keynes. I was also captivated by the beauty and tranquillity of the Mandir.”

Mrs Kurshida added, “The hospitality from volunteers both at the Temple and by its volunteers from Milton Keynes was truly extraordinary. I am deeply touched and moved to witness the intricate stonework, which remarkably combines modernity with tradition.”

Mrs Nisha Tosar remarked: “Truly a magical marvel from the outside and spectacular inside.”

Mr Ashish Patel, a volunteer guide from Milton Keynes shared, “It was an honour to welcome the Mayor and her guests for this annual visit and reinforces the cultural links we share with Milton Keynes.”