Milton Keynes revealed as the most thrill-seeking city in the UK

The UK's Most Thrill-Seeking Cities

If you need an area to visit for your thrill-seeking adventures, then it’s the city of Milton Keynes you should head to. The city ranked top in the most adventurous areas in the UK based on searches.

Virgin Experience Days identified five thrill-seeking experiences and collected search volumes for these activities in cities across the UK. The terms included theme parks, skydiving, go-karting, paintball, and rock climbing. These cities were then given a thrill score based on searches per 100,000 of the population.

Milton Keynes scored the maximum thrill score of 100, with 27,098 searches per 100,000 of the population for the thrill-seeking experiences analysed. The city ranked highly for searches for theme parks, coming second to London, with attractions like Gulliver's Land nearby. It also ranked in third place for skydiving, with an iFLY indoor flying experience located in the city.

The second most adventurous city is Manchester, scoring 53 out of 100. Manchester's searches totaled 14,226 per 100,000 of the city's population. Searches were high for skydiving and go-karting, with Mancunians consistently ranking between second and fourth place across the full study. The city is home to another IFLY indoor flying experience centre, while also having three go-karting facilities, including Chaos Karts, the ultimate video game go-karting experience.

Rounding off the top three is the city of Stoke-on-Trent. The historical pottery city had 9,644 searches per 100,000 of the population, with a thrill score of 36. Theme park searches were its biggest ranking factor, with the popular theme park Alton Towers situated in the area.