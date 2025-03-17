Milton Keynes Umbrella Project launches with unforgettable opening event

The highly anticipated MK Umbrella Project launched in spectacular fashion on Saturday, 15 March, at Midsummer Place, marking the UK's largest neurodiversity umbrella art installation.

The Boulevard has been transformed into a breath-taking display of nearly 400 vibrant umbrellas, symbolising the many ways people think, learn, and interact with the world.

The event was well attended throughout the day, with a moving speech from the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Marie Bradburn, setting the tone for an inspiring celebration of neurodiversity. Following this, Jane Lambert, CEO of Makewell Clinic and Project Lead, officially opened the installation, describing it as "a powerful reminder of the beauty of different minds and the importance of inclusivity."

Simon Martin, General Manager of Midsummer Place, delivered a passionate speech, reinforcing the centre’s commitment to supporting the neurodivergent community. "Midsummer Place is more than just a shopping destination; it is a hub for the community. Hosting the MK Umbrella Project is a privilege, and we hope it sparks meaningful conversations and positive change," he said.

Adding to the energy of the day, motivational speaker, author, and coach Ife Thomas took the stage, captivating the audience with her infectious enthusiasm. "Neurodiversity is a superpower," she declared. "Today is about celebrating differences, embracing individuality, and fostering a future of understanding and acceptance."

Saturday featured a full programme of activities, performances, and talks, with inspiring contributions from leading voices in neurodiversity advocacy, including Dr Lindsey Roberts of the ADHD Foundation, Hester Grainger, Bekka Prideaux, Nikki Ross, and Caitlin Smith. Attendees were treated to dynamic performances from the Milton Keynes Dance Centre and MacIntyre Dancers, further highlighting the community spirit of the day.

Throughout the event, visitors engaged with the Neurodiversity Marketplace, where organisations such as The Parks Trust, Harry’s Rainbow, WeMakeFootballers, MK College, Autism Early Support, and MK Gallery provided valuable resources and support for neurodivergent individuals and their families.

The MK Umbrella Project will remain in Midsummer Place until September 2025, allowing visitors to experience its powerful message for months to come. The project is the result of a dedicated effort by local advocates and is proudly supported by Midsummer Place, Red Bull Technology, Perfectly Autistic, Kuehne+Nagel, Liz Male Consulting Ltd, and many other businesses and organisations.

More information about the MK Umbrella and how to get involved can be found here: www.mkumbrellaproject.org