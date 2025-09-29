Tech-enhanced care 'gave us extra tme with mum'

A family from Milton Keynes has thanked Walfinch home care after their care and technology gave them longer to say goodbye to their beloved mother.

Alison, whose 89-year-old mother was a home care client of Walfinch Milton Keynes, says: “Mum's carers noticed that she wasn't her usual self, so Ninitha Thomas, their Registered Care Manager, visited mum with their Whzan Blue Box, which takes health readings as part of Wellness Checks.

“The readings were high, and after telling her GP team, mum was prescribed antibiotics, but she didn't improve and follow-up readings stayed high,” says Alison.

Later the carers reported that her mum had a cough, and Ninitha's Blue Box readings were so high that an ambulance was dispatched immediately. Alison's mum was taken to hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia.

Ninitha Thomas, Registered Care Manager at Walfinch Milton Keynes

Alison says: “Mum died ten days later, but Ninitha and her Blue Box checks meant the whole family had time to see and talk to mum, and we were with her when she died. Without her carers and those readings, mum may have died alone in her flat.

“All of us, especially my daughter, felt that Ninitha and the Walfinch team really cared for mum and the whole family. The Blue Box readings also meant we were taken seriously because NHS practitioners use the same system.”

Ninitha says: “We are now using the Whzan Blue Box to check clients' blood pressure, heart rate, breathing rate, oxygen levels, temperature, alertness and awareness. The readings combine to create a National Early Warning Score (NEWS2), a clinical health tool used by NHS health care practitioners.

“Being able to quote the NEWS2 score means that health practitioners take carers' concerns more seriously, and they are less inclined to attribute symptoms to old age or dementia. It means we can deliver better care for clients.”

Taking Wellness Checks to the community

Spandana Boppuri, franchisee owner at Walfinch Milton Keynes, says: “We are using the box to offer Wellness Checks to clients and to anyone who attends our free local Walfinch Thrive Clubs, which offer activities such as arts, craft and bingo.

“The checks help people feel more at ease about their health. They will reduce unnecessary hospital visits, detect issues before they become serious, and make Walfinch better known locally.”

Using technology to enhance care

Amrit Dhaliwal, Founder and Chief Executive of Walfinch home care, says: “This is a magnificent example of technology being used to enhance home care for clients and their families. At Walfinch we believe in using technology to improve home care but never to replace it.”

All of the 30-plus Walfinch franchise branches across the country will be introducing Wellness Checks with the Whzan Blue Box over the coming months. Amrit says: “It means our clients and their families can spend less time worrying and more time thriving.”