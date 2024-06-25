The Guinness Partnership help fund food charity in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, is providing financial support to FoodCycle to help fund their work in providing free, weekly community meals, for people living in Fishermead and Wolverton, Milton Keynes.

FoodCycle is an award-winning national charity that connects communities by bringing low-income families, the elderly, refugees and the homeless together to share food and conversation. Using surplus fresh food, from supermarkets, small independent grocery shops and markets they create delicious vegetarian meals to share with the community.

As of the end of May 2024, FoodCycle has dished up 1,802 community meals in Milton Keynes so far this year.

Brian Hamlin, Senior Community Partnership Manager at The Guinness Partnership said: “We are extremely pleased to support FoodCycle in tackling some of the biggest challenges facing our society – food waste and its environmental impact, food poverty and loneliness. This is a valuable service providing nourishing three-course meals for people who may need some additional support.”

Sophie Tebbetts, FoodCycle CEO said: “We’re thrilled to be working with The Guinness Partnership, who are helping us to offer more people across Milton Keynes free weekly community meals and a safe, welcoming space for anyone who comes along, no questions asked. With their help guests will be able to share tasty food made with ingredients saved from landfill and enjoy a chat with a hot drink served by other members of their community.”

Food Cycle’s cost-of-living survey (Nov 2023) with Milton Keynes guests revealed that:

· 60 per cent of their guests struggle to keep their house warm.

· 70 per cent feel that they cannot afford the food they need.

· 59 per cent sometimes or often struggle to pay the bills.

· 61 per cent said they eat every or most meals alone.

· 70 per cent think their financial situation will get worse.