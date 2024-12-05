Willen On Ice-Phone goes viral, amassing over nine million views worldwide

A TikTok video from Willen Lake’s Willen On Ice has taken the internet by storm, capturing the attention of millions worldwide.

The video, which shows a workman’s daughter’s iPhone mistakenly submerged beneath the ice rink surface, has amassed over 9 million views and has been reported in the media in more than 10 countries, including Germany, the United States, France, and as far as Australia.

Posted on Willen Lake’s official TikTok account, humorously reveals the phone’s unfortunate fate while sparking an outpouring of curiosity and speculation from viewers. With captions reading, “Will it survive? Stay tuned!” the clip has kept audiences engaged, with many eagerly awaiting the January thaw to see if the phone will miraculously work again.

The 10-second clip features the camera zooming in on the phone embedded beneath the fresh ice and it has garnered thousands of comments, ranging from tips on phone recovery to jokes about the phone becoming an honorary staff member of Willen On Ice.

Willen On Ice goes viral

See the video here: Willen Lake (@willenlake) | TikTok

The viral moment has placed Willen Lake and its popular winter attraction in the global spotlight. The video has been covered by international media outlets and shared widely on social platforms, turning the lost phone into an unlikely celebrity.

“While it’s not every day we expect something like this to happen, it’s fantastic to see how much joy and curiosity this video has sparked,” said a spokesperson for Willen Lake. “We’re thrilled that people from all over the world are engaging with Willen On Ice, even if it’s in such an unexpected way.”

