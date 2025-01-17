No matter which part of Milton Keynes families find themselves in, performance data from the last school year shows they won’t have to worry about finding a great local school.

The government’s latest preliminary performance figures for state-funded primary schools were released last month, shortly after it published delayed performance figures for secondary schools. From this data, we’ve been able to compare how the 114 state primary schools across the Milton Keynes City Council area did in the most recent school year, to create a league table of its top performers.

We’ve based it on one key figure - the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 academic year, who met the government’s expected standards in three areas: reading, writing and maths. We’ve included only the area’s highest performers, those which exceed both the national and local authority area’s average, and had more than 70% of their pupils meet this important mark.

Families who check in on the latest performance data regularly will spot quite a few familiar names from last year’s local rankings. But this year, a few new schools have made the list alongside them, proving they too can set their pupils up for success.

Each school included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 13 schools from across Milton Keynes that led the pack this year:

1 . Caroline Haslett Primary School Caroline Haslett is a primary school in the Shenley Lodge area, with a roll size of about 417. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 92% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 60% in Milton Keynes and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Middleton Primary School This is a primary school in Middleton, with about 630 pupils. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 87% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 60% in Milton Keynes and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Haversham Village School This is a primary school in the village of Haversham, on the northern outskirts of the city, with a roll size of about 167. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 86% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths - compared to averages of 60% in Milton Keynes and 61% nationally. | Google Photo Sales