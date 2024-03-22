Almost two dozen outstanding schools in Milton Keynes – with gulf in school standards between rich and poor laid bare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are almost two dozen outstanding schools in Milton Keynes, figures show, as new analysis exposes the gulf in school standards between the richest and poorest areas.

The Liberal Democrats said the Conservatives "have let our children down" after decimating funding to schools across England.

RADAR analysis of Ofsted figures shows a significant disparity between the number of inadequate and outstanding schools in the poorest and richest areas.

In the South East, 485 schools were rated outstanding as of December 31 – including 21 in Milton Keynes.

The figures also show the extent of deprivation in the neighbourhoods where schools are located.

Some 19% of the 1,182 schools in the wealthiest 20% of areas were rated outstanding, compared to just 9% of those in the most deprived places.

There was a reverse trend for inadequate schools, with 1% of the schools in the wealthiest rated as inadequate, compared to 4% of those in the poorest.

It means an inadequate school in the South East is 2.8 times as likely to be in an area with the highest deprivation levels than in the lowest.

Munira Wilson MP, Liberal Democrat education spokesperson, said: "Every child deserves a great education, no matter what their background is.

"Parents should not have to send their children to schools which have had their funding decimated by a Conservative Government that has lost interest in providing high-quality education."

Ms Wilson said school trips are being axed, teaching assistants laid off and classroom repairs ignored due to a lack of funding.

She added: "Far from preparing the next generation for the future, ministers have totally abandoned them."

Across England, nearly a third of 405 qualifying inadequate schools are based in areas where pupils live in the 20% most deprived areas across the country, compared to just 19% of outstanding schools.

Of the 4,000 schools in the wealthiest areas, just 1% are rated inadequate. This almost triples to 2.9% for the poorest areas.

It means three times as many inadequate schools are in the most deprived 20% of areas as in the richest.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Standards continue to rise with 90% of schools now judged to be good or outstanding last year, up from 68% in 2010. In the last year alone, 214,000 more children now attend good or outstanding schools.

"School funding is rising to £60.7 billion next year, the highest ever level in real terms per pupil. This includes pupil premium funding, which will rise to over £2.9 billion in 2024-25 in line with inflation.