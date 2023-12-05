Bucks and Milton Keynes schools go head-to-head in employability competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schools from Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire will be competing in a series of exercises designed to test their knowledge on employability.

As part of a larger event celebrating young people from across the Buckinghamshire area, charity, Action4Youth, has announced the contest as part of its Big Challenge Lunch 2024. This celebration will recognise and honour over 80 young people from the wider Buckinghamshire area, for their leadership, commitment, skills, and significant social contributions.

Previously the charity has run "Big Night Out” events championing youngsters, and hopes this showcase will build on the successes of previous occasions.

On the day the charity is focusing on the crucial theme of employability and the future workforce, emphasising the importance of empowering young people to be confident and work-ready as they transition from school to the professional world.

Former England cricketer James Hildreth, is the special guest of honour and will be chatting to the crowd at the event. Also speaking at the event will be the leaders of Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire Councils; Councillor Pete Marland and Cllr Martin Tett respectively.

In the "Ultimate Challenge Cup” schools based in Milton Keynes and the rest of Bucks will battle for a £1,000 prize.

Young people will be completing games and creative thinking exercises at 10 challenge stations in a race against the clock for glory.

The champions will receive their prize from the winning council leader. Councillor Tett said: “It’s great to be part of this day and it’s really rewarding to see local school children participate in these events. It’s a fantastic and fun way for them to challenge themselves and each other. I champion initiatives like this that help to prepare young people for adult life and particularly employment.”

Attendees will also hear Action4Youth's future plans and how the charity aims to help people in 2024. Further details on the lunch can be found on the charity’s website here.