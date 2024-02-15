Celebrating the opening of a new pre-school in Furzton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located conveniently inside the South Furzton Meeting Place, Ducklings Preschool is proud to offer a vibrant new educational haven; and is set to open its doors to the local community in April 2024.

Ducklings Preschool strives to create an outstanding, loving, caring atmosphere in a safe and friendly environment. The South Furzton Meeting Place has been an integral part of the local Milton Keynes community, and we believe this facility will be the perfect place for our dedicated team of highly qualified practitioners to provide a stimulating and enriching environment for children from the age of 18 months up to the age of 5 years old.

We believe that a welcoming environment is essential for fostering a love for learning. Our preschools are designed to inspire curiosity and creativity, following the interests of every child. Every corner is filled with inviting learning materials, stimulating toys, and resources tailored to the developmental needs of young children.

We have continuously been an Ofsted-rated 'Outstanding' or 'Good' early years provider, and continuously try to go above and beyond to make Ducklings an active part of our community. We host exciting events throughout the year which invite our parents to come in for stay-and-play sessions, parent story-time reading parties, graduation celebrations and more! We also offer a parent buddy system, as well as staff language support, for any parent with English as an additional language.

As Ducklings Preschool prepares to open its doors, we are excited to embark on this journey! Please don't hesitate to contact us today if you'd like to learn more, or to arrange a visit! We'd love to help.