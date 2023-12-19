Education Minister visits The Open University
and live on Freeview channel 276
At a roundtable discussion, the Minister heard inspiring stories from students, apprentices and alumni of the OU about the benefits of studying via distance-learning and how the OU’s flexible approach had enabled them to access high quality higher education.
The Vice-Chancellor also took the opportunity to update the Minister on the work the University is doing to open up access to education from a variety of routes including apprenticeships, as well as sharing its recent successes in being awarded Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework and a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for its OpenSTEM labs initiative.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said:
“Distance learning at The Open University is a catalyst for social justice in education, allowing people to study and gain qualifications around the demands of life.
“It’s a pathway that transcends boundaries, making quality learning accessible to diverse communities. By championing flexibility, they are not just imparting knowledge; but also fostering a more inclusive educational landscape, ensuring the ladder of opportunity is extended to all.”
Professor Tim Blackman, Vice-Chancellor of The Open University, said:
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I was delighted to welcome the Minister back to our Milton Keynes campus to hear from students and alumni about the incredible role the OU plays in transforming people’s lives through quality higher education distance-learning. Government support for lifelong learning matters now more than ever.”