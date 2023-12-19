Education Minister visits The Open University

On a visit to The Open University in Milton Keynes, Universities Minister Rt Hon Robert Halfon MP met with students, apprentices, and alumni, as well as the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tim Blackman. The Minister was joined by the MP for Milton Keynes North, Ben Everitt.

At a roundtable discussion, the Minister heard inspiring stories from students, apprentices and alumni of the OU about the benefits of studying via distance-learning and how the OU’s flexible approach had enabled them to access high quality higher education.

The Vice-Chancellor also took the opportunity to update the Minister on the work the University is doing to open up access to education from a variety of routes including apprenticeships, as well as sharing its recent successes in being awarded Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework and a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for its OpenSTEM labs initiative.

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said:

OU students, apprentices and alumni with Robert Halfon, Professor Tim Blackman, and Ben Everitt

“Distance learning at The Open University is a catalyst for social justice in education, allowing people to study and gain qualifications around the demands of life.

“It’s a pathway that transcends boundaries, making quality learning accessible to diverse communities. By championing flexibility, they are not just imparting knowledge; but also fostering a more inclusive educational landscape, ensuring the ladder of opportunity is extended to all.”

Professor Tim Blackman, Vice-Chancellor of The Open University, said:

