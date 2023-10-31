Legionella bacteria discovered in water system at Milton Keynes school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school in Milton Keynes has told parents that legionella bacteria was discovered in part of its water system.

Yesterday (30 October), parents of children attending Walton High were told that legionella bacteria was found at its Brooklands Campus.

Legionella bacteria can cause a serious type of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease. In less serious cases infected individuals can catch Pontiac fever.

Legionnaires’ disease is said to be similar to other types of lung infections with symptoms including: chesty coughs, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches.

In his letter to guardians, principal Andrew Bennett, wrote: “This was picked up through our routine testing and inspection programme that takes place on a regular basis across our school’s buildings and facilities.

“While this may sound serious, I want to reassure you that we have already sought the advice and expertise of external consultants and implemented their recommendations.

“I am pleased to confirm that the school is safe to open and for the school’s kitchen and toilets to operate normally. Students can also continue to use the water fountains around the schools for drinking water as they already have additional filtration in place.

“Any other non-essential water sources (e.g. sinks in classrooms and showers) will, however, be turned off as a precautionary measure until a complete flush of the Brooklands Campus water system has been completed at the end of the week. The system will then be re-tested over the weekend where it is expected that all water sources will be able to be turned back on.”

As a result of some of the water restrictions science, food, and art lessons will be theory-only this week.

PE lessons will also be adapted to account for the fact the school showers are out of use. Extra-curricular activities will also continue as normal, the principal added.

