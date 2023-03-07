Milton Keynes pre-school receives £500 boost to celebrate World Book Day

A pre-school in Milton Keynes received £500 to celebrate World Book Day.

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands presented a £500 book voucher to Olney Pre-School ahead of the annual event on Thursday (2 March).

Each child will get the chance to choose at least one book at The Snug Bookshop in Olney.

World Book Day at Olney Pre-School

Abigail Chippendale, manager at Olney Pre-School said: “World Book Day is a fantastic initiative which really encourages children to develop their reading.”

Rose McCarthy, owner of The Snug Bookshop added: “It’s so important to show children how exciting reading can be and we celebrate World Book Day every year. I’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey South Midlands for supporting a small business and I can’t wait to welcome the children from Olney Pre-School back to the shop.”

