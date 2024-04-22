Platinum Award for Bletchley's The Premier Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award was presented to the school by the Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Countess Howe (pictured), who said: ‘This is an exceptional achievement steeped in creativity.

'The value of creative education for health and well-being, achievement and personal development cannot be overstated. Congratulations to The Premier Academy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The achievement of the highest level of Platinum has been awarded by Arts Council England for inspiring its children ‘to create, experience and participate in extraordinary art and culture’.

The Premier Academy receiving the Platinum Artsmark Award

The school has engaged in multiple art and music projects across the whole Academy including international collaborative work with schools from around the world.

Some of the children’s artwork is currently on display at Bletchley Railway Station and the children’s singing has even been heard at NASA Headquarters!

Head Girl, Ini, said: ‘It was an amazing opportunity to show the King’s representative around our school’.

Head Boy, Riley, said: ‘Being bestowed with the Platinum Artsmark Award is an excellent achievement’.