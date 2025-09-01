School term dates and holiday times in Milton Keynes for 2025/26
We’ve looked at the term dates for community and voluntary controlled schools across Milton Keynes for the rest of this school year.
Voluntary aided, foundation and academy schools set their own term dates.
2025:
Back to school - Monday, September 1 2025
Autumn half term
Holiday starts - Monday, October 27
Back to school - Monday, November 3
Christmas
Holiday starts - Monday, December 22
Back to school - Monday, January 5 2026
2026:
Spring half term
Holiday starts - Monday, February 16
Back to school - Monday, February 23
Easter
Holiday starts - Monday, March 30
Back to school - Monday, April 13
Summer half term
Holiday starts - Monday, May 25
Back to school - Monday, June 1
Summer holiday
Holiday starts Tuesday, July 21.
These are Milton Keynes Council's recommended term dates for schools in the Milton Keynes area.