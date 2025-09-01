As summer holidays gradually come to an end, we’re taking a look at the term dates for the upcoming school year.

We’ve looked at the term dates for community and voluntary controlled schools across Milton Keynes for the rest of this school year.

Voluntary aided, foundation and academy schools set their own term dates.

2025:

Term times and holiday dates for schools in Milton Keynes for 2025/2026.

Back to school - Monday, September 1 2025

Autumn half term

Holiday starts - Monday, October 27

Back to school - Monday, November 3

Christmas

Holiday starts - Monday, December 22

Back to school - Monday, January 5 2026

2026:

Spring half term

Holiday starts - Monday, February 16

Back to school - Monday, February 23

Easter

Holiday starts - Monday, March 30

Back to school - Monday, April 13

Summer half term

Holiday starts - Monday, May 25

Back to school - Monday, June 1

Summer holiday

Holiday starts Tuesday, July 21.

These are Milton Keynes Council's recommended term dates for schools in the Milton Keynes area.