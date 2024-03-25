Students of Sir Herbert Leon Academy host delightful cream tea event for Age UK Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organized with meticulous care and attention to detail by the students, the cream tea event was a delightful blend of tradition, compassion, and community spirit. The aroma of freshly brewed tea and the sight of scrumptious scones adorned with clotted cream and jam greeted attendees as they entered the venue, setting the stage for an afternoon filled with joyous moments and cherished memories.

The students, driven by a sense of responsibility and empathy, spared no effort in ensuring that the event was a resounding success. From decorating the venue with vibrant floral arrangements to personally serving the guests with warmth and enthusiasm, their dedication and commitment were truly commendable.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance was Nicole Wong, Associate Assistant Principal and Director of SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) at Sir Herbert Leon Academy. Ms. Wong's presence added a touch of honour and significance to the occasion, underscoring the importance of intergenerational connections and community engagement.

Speaking about the event, Ms. Wong expressed her admiration for the students' initiative and the impact it had on the community. "It's heart-warming to see our students actively involved in initiatives that not only enrich their own lives but also bring joy and companionship to others in the community. Events like these not only foster empathy and understanding but also instill values of kindness and compassion," she remarked.

The Cream Tea event served as a poignant reminder of the power of small gestures in making a big difference in people's lives. As the elderly guests savoured their tea and indulged in delightful conversation with the students, it was evident that moments of connection and companionship are invaluable treasures that transcend age barriers.

The success of the event would not have been possible without the generous support and collaboration of The Peartree Centre for Age UK Milton Keynes. Their unwavering commitment to serving the elderly in the community provided the perfect backdrop for this heart-warming gathering.

