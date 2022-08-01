Care home residents in Milton Keynes host summer sports day

Teams consisted of the ‘Top floor Tornados’, ‘Middle Floor Muddlers’ and the ‘Ground Floor Grizzliers’ with cheerleaders spurring on competitors in the egg & spoon race, three-legged race, ring toss and water balloon throwing.

Staff joined in with the spirit of the day, competing in a three-legged race, which had everyone laughing and enjoying the fun.

“We all had a wonderful day; it was lovely to see everyone come together in a supportive atmosphere. It brought out our residents’ competitive side and was wonderful to see the smiles on their faces when they won.

Members of Lakeview Lodge Care Home acted as ports day cheerleaders

"Our hospitality team also did a fantastic job keeping everyone refreshed and hydrated with their tasty range of mocktails,” said customer relations manager, Sharon Guntrip.