Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Experts are predicting cases of measles will spike this Spring 🏥

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection which can have serious consequences for your health.

The UK experienced a measles outbreak in 2024, with the highest number of cases reported since 2012.

Superdrug Pharmacy Superintendent Niamh McMillan reveals the symptoms of measles to watch out for.

Experts are predicting cases of measles will rise this Spring, it comes after the UK experienced a significant measles outbreak in 2024, with nearly 3,000 confirmed cases, marking the highest number recorded since 2012.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection, the virus spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can have serious health consequences, especially for young children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superdrug Pharmacy Superintendent Niamh McMillan said: "Early detection and vaccination are key to protecting yourself and others from this potentially dangerous illness. The virus can live in the air for up to two hours, making it easy for the disease to spread, especially in crowded environments, such as public transport and office settings."

Here are the symptoms of measles to look out for and how to protect yourself.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection, which can have serious health consequences. | Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

What are the symptoms of measles?

If you or your child show signs of measles, it’s important to seek immediate medical attention. Niamh explains: “Measles typically begins with cold-like symptoms, which can make it difficult to distinguish from other common illnesses.”

Additional symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and sore throat, white spots inside the mouth and a measles rash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does the measles rash look like?

The most typical symptom of measles is the measles rash. It usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body, appearing three to five days after the first signs of symptoms and lasting for several days. The rash can be flat or slightly raised and join together into larger patches.

Who is eligible for a measles vaccine?

The best way to protect yourself and your family from measles is through vaccination. The MMR vaccine (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella), which you can get free at your GP or local pharmacy, provides long-term immunity against the disease and is suitable for both adults and children.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of measles at NHS.UK.