Milton Keynes and Aylesbury Vale dads team up to raise over £200k for hospital

A pair of dads from Buckinghamshire have been praised for raising a staggering amount of money for a children’s hospital.

Dan Hancocks and Anthony Surley, have spent over a decade supporting the Oxford Hospitals Charity and in that time have raised over £200,000.

They were recent special guests at Oxford Children’s Hospital, a building that holds a special place in both of their hearts.

Between 2010 and 2020, Dan, from Grendon Underwood and Anthony from Milton Keynes raised over £200,000 for the hospital through their charity golf days.

Dan and Anthony were invited back to see the commemorative plaque that will be put up in the hospital and to reminisce with familiar faces on the ward over some tea and cake.

Both men have personal connections to the hospital: Anthony's son was born in 2009 with a rare gastroenterological disease, and Dan's son was born a few months later, requiring major bowel surgery. Their gratitude for the care their sons received inspired them to give back by organising annual charity golf days.

Dan and Anthony attended a charity golf day and decided to start their own in 2010. With the help of Penny, the charity's events coordinator at the time, and contributions from numerous friends and colleagues, their golf days became a huge draw for many.

Oxford Hospitals Charity says the money generated from the golf days has gone towards state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, sensory equipment, paediatric gastroenterology equipment, a parent’s sitting room and a campaign for a new Ronald McDonald facility for families of children under the hospital's care.

Graham Douglas, CEO of Oxford Hospitals Charity, expressed his gratitude: "We are immensely grateful to Dan and Anthony for joining us at the hospital and sharing a memorable afternoon. It was wonderful to see Dan's son and daughter as well as many ward staff and play specialists.