Milton Keynes NHS group delivers its ONE MILLIONTH Covid vaccination

The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has delivered over a million Covid vaccinations.

The CCG reveals that the millionth vaccination has now been delivered in the region, since the rollout began in December.

The NHS group credits the hundreds of volunteers and staff who have worked at various sites to make this milestone possible. Adapting to ensure jabs could be delivered in rugby grounds, churches and mosques, community centres and council halls, GP practices, hospitals, pharmacies and even on buses.

Milton Keynes' CCG has completed over one million Covid vaccinations

Dr Ed Sivills, medical director at the CCG said: “It's been a wonderful achievement to have seen so many of our population vaccinated. Our vaccination programme has been administered by a truly wonderful partnership between our primary care networks, community health providers and a large group of volunteers.

"We were delighted when we hit half a million first dose vaccinations; since then the number has risen steadily. Our attention has now turned to BLMK’s younger residents. I urge everyone to book their vaccination or use one of the walk-in opportunities.”

Walk-in vaccination clinics have been set up throughout the region, with the biggest vaccination centre in Milton Keynes once again open for walk-in bookings this week. Anyone over 18 yet to book a first dose vaccination can turn up without an appointment at the centre on Saxon Court to receive a Covid vaccine every day this week.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, chair of the CCG said “The vaccinations have been administered by our brilliant GPs, the large vaccination centres, and now 32 pharmacies. All of this has been delivered with the support of a large group of volunteers who we can’t thank enough.

“The millionth vaccination is a huge milestone and something for us to celebrate, we have come a long way in a short period of time. I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in the local vaccination programme, they are a credit to the NHS and to the patients we serve.

"In addition, our local authorities, sports and travel businesses have provided invaluable support. I would like to remind people to attend for their second dose of the vaccine as you need both doses to give you the maximum protection.”