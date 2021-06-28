Covid walk-in vaccination times revealed for Milton Keynes this week
Here's when those yet to book a jab protecting against Covid can receive a vaccination without a booking in Milton Keynes.
For the second week running the mass vaccination centre in Milton Keynes will offer Covid vaccinations without an appointment all week.
At Saxon Court, Milton Keynes residents yet to book a vaccination will be able to receive a walk-in jab on any day this week.
Vaccinations without an appointment are available at the centre between 9:00am and 7:00pm on weekdays and 9:00am and 3:00pm at the weekend.
These vaccinations are available to everyone aged over 18, but those who already have a jab booked, should stick to their original appointment, the NHS says.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only type of Covid jab being used at the centre for walk-in patients. Second dose vaccinations using the Pfizer are also available provided the person is at least eight weeks removed from receiving their first dose.
Dr Sarah Whiteman, chair of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We’ve given nearly 700,000 doses of vaccine across the area so far and we’re keen to make sure that no one gets left behind. We’re opening the doors at our large vaccine centres for walk-ins for a limited time, so you can just turn up and get your jab. If you haven’t got around to booking your vaccine appointment yet, this is the perfect opportunity to start to get protected.”