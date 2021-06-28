Covid walk-in vaccination times revealed for Milton Keynes this week

For the second week running the mass vaccination centre in Milton Keynes will offer Covid vaccinations without an appointment all week.

At Saxon Court, Milton Keynes residents yet to book a vaccination will be able to receive a walk-in jab on any day this week.

Vaccinations without an appointment are available at the centre between 9:00am and 7:00pm on weekdays and 9:00am and 3:00pm at the weekend.

Vaccination centre on Saxon Court

These vaccinations are available to everyone aged over 18, but those who already have a jab booked, should stick to their original appointment, the NHS says.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only type of Covid jab being used at the centre for walk-in patients. Second dose vaccinations using the Pfizer are also available provided the person is at least eight weeks removed from receiving their first dose.