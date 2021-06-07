Milton Keynes passes 500,000 vaccinations milestone ahead of inviting 28-29-year-olds for Covid jabs

The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has now delivered 500,782 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across the region.

The latest NHS data showed 234,557 first dose jabs had been delivered in Milton Keynes.

This week, health secretary Matt Hancock, revealed to Sky News that vaccinations would be opened up to more under 30s this week. It is expected that all 28 and 29-year-olds will be invited to get jabbed this week.

Saxon Court

Invitations have already been sent to some people aged under 30 in certain regions, as the government continues to accelerate the vaccination rollout.

In December Milton Keynes University Hospital was one of the first vaccination sites opened in the country; Arthur, 86, and his wife, Barbara, 82, received their dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Milton Keynes University Hospital, making history as the first patients to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the East of England. Invitations to people over 75 to attend GP-led vaccination centres closely followed.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, Chair of the CCG, said: “One of the greatest delights in this massive programme has been the way everyone has worked together to deliver a vaccination programme that none of us has ever experienced before. Half a million first doses, and counting, is testimony to the hard work that everyone has put in, especially the volunteers whose support has been invaluable.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against COVID-19. It has been incredibly important to us to ensure that the public we serve has access to the vaccines they need. From our large vaccination hubs, to the high street pharmacy, all have worked together to deliver this incredible programme.”

The regions CCG website can be checked for updates on vaccination opportunities. The vaccination centre on Saxon Court in Milton Keynes has been used for walk-in vaccinations regularly in recent months.

This has been seen as a reaction to a growing number of Delta variant Covid cases reported across the country.