Number of Covid patients in hospital across the country decreasing - but not in Milton Keynes

The number of Covid patients in hospital across the country is decreasing - but not in Milton Keynes at the moment.

Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust was caring for 45 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30 was up from 41 on the same day the previous week.

MK Hospital

The numbers are similar to last month when there were 46 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients at MK Hospital.

Across England there were 4,964 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 128 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 32% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.

The figures also show that 21 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 28. This was down from 28 in the previous seven days.

It comes after it was announced that one of the city’s main Covid vaccination centres is set to be closed down.

The NHS vaccination centre at Midsummer Place will close on December 14.

Eligible people will be able to grab a jab until then with no appointment needed. After that people can continue to get vaccinations by booking an appointment with a GP-run clinic or at a pharmacy.