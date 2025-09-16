Schools launch free flu vaccine offer for all children in Milton Keynes

Children in Milton Keynes are being offered free flu vaccines at schools and at GPs for the very young.

Parents in Milton Keynes are being urged to get their children vaccinated against seasonal flu.

Free flu vaccinations are being offered at school to all children from Reception to Year 11 in Milton Keynes.

Pre-school children aged two years or over on August 31 2025, or aged six months and over who are in a clinical risk group, will be offered the vaccine at GPs.

Councillor Donna Fuller holding the letter that parents and carers in Milton Keynes will receive offering free flu vaccinations for children. Photo: Milton Keynes City Council

GPs will be inviting parents to bring their children along in the next few weeks.

From October 1, flu vaccinations for two and three year-olds will also be available at community pharmacies across the city.

The vaccine will be offered as a nasal spray for most children aged two years and over, but an injection is available for those that can’t receive the spray. For eligible under twos the immunisation is offered as an injection.

The flu injection does not contain porcine gelatin and is the more suitable option for people with an intolerance or who want to avoid gelatin for religious reasons.

For more information on dietary concerns such as vegetarian requirements, you can contact your healthcare provider.

Councillor Donna Fuller, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health, Community and Housing said: “Children can catch and spread the flu easily. Every year, thousands of children miss out on valuable time at school because they fall ill with the flu.

“Vaccination doesn’t only protect them, but it also protects others who are vulnerable, such as babies and older people.”

Marimba Carr, Deputy Director of Public Health for Milton Keynes said: “If your child is at a primary or secondary school then you will have the opportunity to get them vaccinated as part of the school immunisation programme.

“You’ll be sent a letter in the first few weeks of this school term asking for consent for your child to be vaccinated. Vaccination is safe and really is the best form of protection. We want to reduce the number of our children being admitted to hospital due to flu and encourage the uptake of the vaccine to help keep everyone well."