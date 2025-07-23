Pictures and video: Remembering when Bucks resident, rock legend and original reality TV king Ozzy Osbourne played Ozzfest in Milton Keynes

Born in his beloved Birmingham, Ozzy Osbourne was a music and rock legend, who rose to prominence as founding member and lead singer of Black Sabbath in 1968.

A family statement on Tuesday evening confirmed the star’s passing, saying: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Ozzy, also known as the Prince of Darkness, performed his final concert with Black Sabbath for the first time in 20 years on 5 July.

The band were pioneers in the heavy metal genre with classic tracks like Paranoid, War Pigs and Iron Man.

Their final gig was hosted at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, where Osbourne hails from.

A Milton Keynes artist actually impressed Ozzy with his Black Sabbath-style painting after meeting him backstage.

But it was in Bucks where Ozzy felt most at home and at ease in recent years, according to his wife Sharon.

And Ozzy was not too far from home when he performed Ozzfest at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes in 1998 and again in 2001.

Take a trip down memory lane with these pictures from Ozzy’s visit to MK back in 1998.

Many fans of a certain age will perhaps better know Osbourne and his family for being pioneers of reality TV.

MTV reality show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005, became a worldwide hit – propelling Ozzy, wife Sharon and children Jack and Kelly to superstardom.

The Osbournes were living in Beel House, Little Chalfont, in Bucks but relocated to the US where the fly-on-the wall documentary showed their often chaotic and hilarious everyday family life.

That house was bought by Russian film titans Sergei Oleg Yershov and Olga Romanov, who were given permission to renovate and restore it last year.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne owned another home in Bucks, the historical Welders House mansion based in Jordans, and relocated back there in recent years after it underwent a renovation, including a recording studio.

Former X Factor judge Sharon said she had begun feeling uncomfortable in LA, where they lived for 20 years.

Sharon said the move back to Bucks was because the ‘UK has always been and felt like home’ and particularly their quiet existence on the vast land of their Jordans estate near Beaconsfield and the Chalfonts.

Speaking about their move back to Bucks from LA on the Woman's Hour podcast previously, Sharon explained: "A lot of it [the move] is for Ozzy to be able to live with some privacy. Because, where we live in the countryside, it's not full of PAPs and you know, it's not a busy little town. We have a lot of land so he will be able to walk around and pursue his hobbies that he loves doing without being bothered."

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne at The Milton Keynes Bowl in 1998 Ozzfest Festival At The Milton Keynes Bowl, Britain - June 1998, Black Sabbath - Ozzy Osbourne (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne at The Milton Keynes Bowl in 1998 Ozzfest Festival At The Milton Keynes Bowl, Britain - June 1998, Black Sabbath - Ozzy Osbourne (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)