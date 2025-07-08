Milton Keynes artist impresses Ozzy Osbourne with Black Sabbath-style painting

A city artist has won the praise of rock stars and even shaken the hand of Ozzy Osbourne due to his latest creation.

Luke McDonnell was commissioned to produce a painting backstage at the final show of Black Sabbath at Villa Park in Birmingham last weekend.

He had just 24 hours to complete his masterpiece, which was to be sold at a charity auction, and began with a rapid “deep dive” into the band’s history.

“Something I latched onto was BSs mascot (Henry), the devil that sits either side of their logo. I found a heap of photos of industrial Birmingham and Aston Villa from 1968, when Sabbath formed.”

Ozzy Osbourne was impressed with Luke McDonnell 's painting

“I combined those two elements and with that, forged in the smoke from the very houses and factories Sabbath lived and worked in, rises Henry. The birth of Sabbath. The start, and end.”

The painting, called ‘The Rise of Henry’ went on to sell for £16,000, but not before it had gathered attention from a host of stars – including Ozzy Osbourne himself.

"The day started off with Jack Osborne and his daughter. Little Minnie, came up and said “Woooow such a cool painting” in her cute American accent. We went onto discuss the olfactory benefits of playdough…” said Luke, who lives in Stony Stratford.

Then American actor Jason Momoa wandered over for a look and declared “I want this in my house”. He placed an £8,000 bid on the spot and went off to smoke a “cigar the size of a baseball bat,” said Luke.

But the high point of the evening was when Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy came to sign the canvas and spoke to Luke.

"What an honour to shake hands with that guy," the artist told the BBC. "It was post-show so he was being wheeled out in his wheelchair and before he did he came and he signed the painting and gave me a little bit of time."

"It was out of this world man. To hear compliments from these heroes - it's just like all right I can die now. I'm good.

About 40,000 fans had gathered at Villa Park for the show and the performance was “phenomenal”, said Luke, who also met Kelly Osbourne, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and Metallica.

The painting was part of a collection being sold to raising money for Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s charity and Acorn Children’s Charity. More limited prints of the artwork are planned to go on sale to raise more funds for the charities.

As a result of its success, Luke has now been asked to produce a piece for Download Festival and potentially do some custom work for Indian Motorbikes.