12th Street Milton Keynes to host the return of MK Pride Festival

The popular event, which expects to attract around 10,000 visitors, will take place at Campbell Park on September 10.

And this year the popular leisure quarter, 12th Street, formerly known as the Theatre District, will act as official pride village and after party host.

The not-for-profit community event will welcome smiles, glitter, fur babies, families and friends for an enjoyable day that embraces the diverse LGBTQ+ community.

12th Street Milton Keynes, is to become the Official Pride Village on September 10

The day long event will be full of music, comedy, food, drink, independent stalls, yoga, and lots of workshops.

12th Street will provide a family-friendly haven throughout the day, with businesses in the quarter hosting their very own LGBTQ+ safe havens for the whole family, with more entertainment to be announced.

Pride at night will see Milton Keynes come alive and carry on the MKPF festival celebrations with a host of DJs and live acts coming together to create the best post pride parties with everything from your favourite LGBTQ+ party anthems, to the biggest house beats, pure cheese classics and chart hits.

Popworld have an extended licence and will be operating from 8pm to 5am on Saturday for its (Official Pride After Party) and are currently offering 50% off pre purchased tickets while they last.

Proud as Pop local drag queen and DJ, Sandy Flaps will also be hosting a large majority of Sunday evening with free entry from 9pm till 2am with VIP booths available on the night to purchase too.

Revolucions de Cuba will also be hosting a Pre-Pride Party (Friday Fiesta) on September 9, from 8pm to 3am, and will feature cabaret from local drag queen - Sandy Flaps.

On Pride Day Saturday Revolucions de Cuba will be open from 11.30am for food and drinks, with a special KIDS EAT FOR £1 offer. The Official Pride After Party (no children allowed) will be run from 9pm till 4am with DJs, music, cocktails, and samba dancers.