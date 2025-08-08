Future of The Lamb pub site in Stoke Goldington uncertain as owner plans to sell parts of property

The future of The Lamb – an age-old public house at the heart of Stoke Goldington – is hanging in the balance after its owner announced plans to sell parts of the property.

The Lamb was named in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for 2025, but now the future of the land is uncertain and the local community has a chance to save it.

The Lamb, which served locals for generations from its spot at 20 High Street, has been officially listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) since April this year – recognition of its cultural, social, and historical importance to the village.

Now, the owner has notified Milton Keynes City Council of their intention to sell two separate plots:

Plot 1 – the public house building itself

Plot 2 – the adjoining garden land

Because of its ACV status, local people have a rare opportunity to save it from being sold on the open market.

Under the Localism Act 2011, community interest groups – such as local charities, parish councils, and community trusts – have until 2 September 2025 to formally register interest in buying either plot.

If at least one group comes forward, the law grants a six-month window (until 22 January 2026) to prepare a bid.

During this period, the owner can only sell to a community group, giving the village a fighting chance to preserve the pub for future generations.

If no eligible group steps forward, the owner will be free to sell the site to any buyer after September, with no further community protection until 2027.

Those wishing to act should contact the City Council’s Legal Services team by email.