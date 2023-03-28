Milton Keynes restaurant welcomes back customers after 'serious changes' to improve hygiene rating

A Milton Keynes restaurant is welcoming back customers after it received a ‘disappointing’ hygiene rating.

Calcutta Brasserie in Stony Stratford was handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after an inspection, meaning ‘major improvement is necessary’.

The South Asian restaurant, which is set within a chapel, was given the score after assessment on February 7.

Following the devastating result, Calcutta Brasserie’s owners responded by apologising to customers and, in a lengthy statement to The MK Citizen, said they were ‘disappointed’ by the rating and vowed to drastically improve standards.

They said staff took every opportunity to ensure the restaurant was kept clean and hygienic, but ‘mistakes happen’ and things ‘slip through the cracks’.

They added equipment would be reviewed and staff had been ‘exceptionally receptive’ to food safety retraining.

Now the venue, which offers dine-in, takeaway and delivery services, has reopened following ‘serious changes’ made to the front and back of the restaurant during its closure last week.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

And the owners hope improvements made since the February inspection will deliver a much better FSA rating.

A spokesperson said: “We had a team of 15 people on site day and night to cover every single inch of floor, wall and ceiling. Repairs to our beautiful building were made, fresh robust paint applied, new flooring and equipment has been purchased and every procedure rigorously scrutinised.“We're now in a good place. We have also made a few subtle changes to the restaurant and added a little bit of decor - we even removed the giraffe! These are small changes but together we want to build your trust in us and bring back the good days of Calcutta!”

The owners invite anyone with questions to email them.