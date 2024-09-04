A plate of fish and chips. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / AFP via Getty Images)

The best way to get money off your takeaway this week

Getting a takeaway is the perfect treat when you do not want to cook. Getting a takeaway cheaper than the listed price is even better.

For those who want to support a local restaurant or takeaway but still save money on their food there are a number of ways you can reduce the cost of a Just Eat order.

If you are ordering Just Eat on a Tuesday you can get 20% off on the website on ‘Cheeky Tuesdays’. The site offers discounts when you spend £15 or more on a Tuesday and the deal is available on local takeaways across the UK.

For every other day of the week Just Eat has a rotation of other offers available when you log in to the site here. The deals vary by postcode and time of day but you will see money off local and chain takeaways once you log in.

However, there are other ways you can get more money off your local takeaway.

Deals website Topcashback is offering anybody who signs up to the free platform a fifth off any Just Eat order to any restaurant.

Signing up for Topcashback will get you 21% off your first Just Eat order, meaning you can get more than £5 off any £25 spend at an independent restaurant in your area as long as they deliver through the Just Eat app.

To get the deal simply head to Topcashback and sign up as a new customer. Then follow the instructions to order your takeaway from Just Eat and 21% of your order will be returned to you in the form of cashback.

Here's how you can get £15 off a Just Eat takeaway:

Sign up to TopCashback.co.uk for free. Click through to the Just Eat website. Select and order your food as normal via the takeaway website, making sure to to spend a minimum of £25 TopCashback will track your order and your cashback will appear in your account within seven working days. This will later become payable and available to withdraw (should you wish).

This offer is only open to newcomers to TopCashback.