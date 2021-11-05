Tripadvisor suspends reviews of new Milton Keynes restaurant after Tommy Robinson backlash

Wing Kingz MK

Tripadvisor has suspended reviews of a popular new Milton Keynes restaurant after it refused service to Tommy Robinson sparking a backlash.

Wing Kingz in Milton Keynes received an “influx” of “fake negative” reviews when staff asked the former English Defence League (EDL) leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, to leave the new restaurant on October 30 - as reported by the Citizen earlier this week.

The review website has temporarily stopped publishing new submissions that “do not describe a first-hand experience” of the restaurant.

Tommy Robinson archive image

Robinson recently published a video of him being asked to leave Wing Kingz after staff said they were ‘not happy’ to serve him.

Luton-born Robinson, who was there to lunch with his family, alleged he was ‘discriminated’ against, “probably to do with my politics”.

A Wing Kingz supervisor denied “discriminating” against him.

The message from Tripadvisor reads: “Due to a recent event that has attracted media attention and has caused an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience, we have temporarily suspended publishing new reviews for this listing.

“If you’ve had a first-hand experience at this property, please check back soon – we’re looking forward to receiving your review.”

Thames Valley Police said it had received a report of harassment following an incident at Wing Kingz on Saturday and that an investigation is ongoing.