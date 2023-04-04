The application to transform part of a popular golf course in Buckinghamshire into a 119-lodge caravan site has been withdrawn.

Last month the team behind the bid to turn part of the Three Locks Golf Club in Great Brickhill into a holiday park was removed.

On 8 March WS Planning withdrew the application it submitted in January 2021 without disclosing a reason.

WS Planning's design for the potential holiday park

Also included in the plans were landscaping and ancillary works proposals. WS Planning’s project would have seen six holes at the full-size course removed to make room for the new dwellings.

Three Locks Golf Club’s future remains uncertain, WS Planning highlighted the business’ financial concerns in its correspondence with Bucks Council.

A spokesman said: “The fortunes of the Three Locks Golf Club have mirrored those of golf courses across the country and there has been a steady decline in the number of golfers frequenting the club and a subsequent reduction in turnover. The ongoing consequence of this decline is that without diversification it will not be financially viable in the long term and will have to close.”

WS Planning also said in 2021 that the project would create new jobs and generate revenue for local businesses.

Roughly 100 residents objected to WS Planning’s scheme. One person said: “The location has poor access to public transport and amenities so would require private vehicle access hugely increasing the flow of traffic on the roads.”

The Environment Agency raised an objection against the project due to water pollution concerns. These issues regarded proposals which showed that there would be delays in connecting the site to Anglican Water’s main sewer network.

Great Brickhill Parish Council is meeting tonight discuss local matters with the future of the golf club among the subjects likely to be raised.

When the application was made public two years ago the parish council was among those who objected.

The local council echoed residents’ concerns about transport links, building a project on a brownfield site, and potential disruption the local community.

