Councillors celebrate opening of new Milton Keynes 70-home emergency accommodation site

Councillors in Milton Keynes organised an opening event to celebrate the launch of a new neighbourhood consisting of 70 homes.

Called, Pencarrow Mews, the temporary accommodation area has been built by Milton Keynes City Council.

The neighbourhood has been constructed to offer emergency accommodation to people living without permanent homes in the city.

Ward Councillors Sue Smith, Amber McQuillan, Donna Fuller

Woughton and Fishermead ward councillors organised the event to show local residents the latest addition to the community.

In total, 70 homes, consisting of two-bed units, will serve as temporary emergency accommodation for families and local people.

Whilst people are using the temporary accommodation Milton Keynes City Council will work to find them a permanent home.

Councillor Emily Darlington, said: “Whether it be a family breakdown or no-fault eviction, many people can find themselves needing emergency accommodation. Pencarrow Mews will provide a safe roof over peoples’ heads while they find suitable, long-term accommodation. We are committed to ending homelessness in Milton Keynes and opening Pencarrow Mews to the community will help us do exactly that.”

During the open day, residents visited Pencarrow Mews for tours of the properties. Council officials, representatives from housing provider MEARS, and community support officers were also in attendance.

A local children’s entertainer performed at the opening, whilst residents could take advantage of refreshment stalls and an ice cream van on site.

Councillor Donna Fuller, said: “We organised this open day to bring people together and show them around the properties. It was great to see so many faces and explain how Pencarrow Mews will help people in need. Pencarrow Mews will provide vital emergency accommodation and prevent homelessness, all while creating a more integrated neighbourhood. We look forward to welcoming the first tenants later this month.”

Pencarrow Mews has been designed as an alternative to putting people without permanent residence into B&Bs. People will be placed into the two-bed units for a short amount of time while the council seeks a permanent solution to their housing troubles.