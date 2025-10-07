The house is split over three floors and offers huge space for family living | Purplebricks

This spacious six-bedroom family home in Milton Keynes offers almost 2,900 sq ft of living space, a double garage, and a large garden — now for sale with Purplebricks for offers over £800,000.

Situated on one of Grange Farm’s most desirable streets, this six-bedroom detached home on Wickstead Avenue offers almost 2,900 square feet of beautifully presented family space — and it’s on the market with Purplebricks for offers in excess of £800,000.

To see more about the property or arrange a viewing through Purplebricks, see more here.

This substantial home spans three floors and combines generous proportions with modern family comforts. The open-plan kitchen, breakfast and family area forms the heart of the home, complete with a dedicated utility room, while a separate sitting room and dining room offer the perfect mix of entertaining and relaxation space.

The kitchen is large and has modern appliances | Purplebricks

The first floor includes a large master suite with a dressing area and en-suite bathroom featuring both a shower and bath, alongside two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Up on the second floor are three more double bedrooms and an additional shower room, making this an ideal layout for growing families or multi-generational living.

At a glance Six bedrooms Three bathrooms Open-plan kitchen/family room Separate sitting and dining rooms Double garage and parking Spacious rear garden Sought-after Milton Keynes location

Outside, the property continues to impress with a large rear garden, garden room and shed, plus ample parking and a double garage. The frontage offers great kerb appeal and space to accommodate several vehicles.

Grange Farm is one of Milton Keynes’ most sought-after neighbourhoods, with excellent local schooling, parks, and easy access to city amenities.

