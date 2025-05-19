This smartly extended home is tucked away in sought-after Monkston Park | Purplebricks

This four-bedroom home in Monkston Park, Milton Keynes, has been extended and updated throughout – and it’s now on the market for less than £500,000.

If you’re looking for a large, flexible family home in one of Milton Keynes’ most sought-after areas, this smart four-bedroom property in Monkston Park could be just the ticket — especially at offers in excess of £495,000.

This versatile four-bedroom town house in Milton Keynes has been tastefully extended and remodelled to offer contemporary living across three levels, with standout features including a show stopping open-plan kitchen/family space, three bathrooms, and a landscaped garden.

To see all 19 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its smartly laid out three floors.

Set in Canonbury, a quiet street in the desirable Monkston Park area, the house falls within popular school catchments and is just a short hop from Ouzel Valley Park and central Milton Keynes. It’s been updated throughout with a fresh, modern look and carefully considered layout that allows for versatile use of space.

The showpiece kitchen/family space leads straight out to the landscaped garden | Purplebricks

The ground floor features a welcoming hallway, a generous bedroom or playroom with Jack-and-Jill access to a shower room, and the headline space: a large open-plan kitchen and family area with direct garden access.

On the first floor, you’ll find a comfortable living room and a further bedroom that could also be used as a home office. The top floor includes a spacious main bedroom with en-suite, another double bedroom, and a family bathroom.

Outside, the landscaped rear garden is fully enclosed and ideal for families or entertaining, while the driveway and garage provide parking for up to three cars.

This home is one of several available in Milton Keynes on Purplebricks. Click here to see more local listings.

At a glance

This extended four-bedroom family home in Canonbury, Monkston Park is arranged over three floors with a flexible layout perfect for modern living. Highlights include an open kitchen/family room, three bathrooms, landscaped garden, garage and parking for three cars. You’ll want to move fast — family homes in this part of Milton Keynes rarely stay on the market for long.

